Coady praise for Bonnar 25 January 2017





Carlow's Richard Coady.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Carlow's Richard Coady.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Carlow defender Richard Coady has heaped praise on manager Colm Bonnar for the ‘professionalism’ the Tipperary native has brought to the role.

Coady who recently earned his 100th cap at county level told the Carlow Nationalist that the players have really bought into what Bonnar is trying to preach.

“Colm has brought a great professional set-up and has a great approach with a great backroom team. Anything which has been wanted has been provided,” said Coady.

“I think people were disappointed with the way we finished up last year. We want to get Carlow hurling back up and running again.”

He added: “We have put in a lot of hard work, a lot of graft and a lot of gym work so far. Field sessions have been about a lot of running and not so much hurling.

“From now on we will work on fitness but there is a lot of work to be done with two matches in February. It is going to be a tough three weeks leading up to the league.”