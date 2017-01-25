Video: What a point!

25 January 2017

DCU's Joe O'Connor scores a monster point on the run against Waterford IT.
©Jerome Quinn Media.

Watch Wexford's Joe O'Connor strike a monster point for DCU right at the end of a famous 1-14 to 0-10 victory for the Dublin college against Waterford IT in the Independent.ie Fitzgibbon Cup.

Also, the only goal of the game scored by DCU full-forward Patrick Curran (Waterford).

The win sees DCU claim a significant scalp over the former champions and close in on a quarter-final place.

They will be expected to beat Trinity to book a place in the last eight.

Video by Jerome Quinn Media for Higher Education GAA




