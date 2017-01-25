Give the black card time, says Duffy 25 January 2017





Referee Maurice Deegan shows a black card to Mayo's Lee Keegan.

Critics of gaelic football's black card will have been disappointed with what GAA Director General Paraic Duffy had to say on the subject at the launch of his Annual Report at Croke Park yesterday.

The controversial card is here to stay until 2020 at least, according to the GAA's top official.

“I do understand and accept that there have been some poor decisions and interpretations of the rules,” the Monaghan man remarked to The Irish Daily Star.

“But the facts are, since the black card came in, the average score per game is higher, the number of fouls and frees awarded per game is lower.

“They're facts. I do accept there have been some poor decisions and the referees accept that.

“Referees, they'll get it in time. It's about deliberately pulling down a player and they have to be sure that it's deliberate.”

He added: “The next rule change year is 2020.

“That's a reasonable amount of time to try and work on it and get it better.

“If in 2020 people say, 'No, it hasn't worked'. I'll accept that, absolutely, but let's give it time.”