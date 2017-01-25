Early season form pleases Neary 25 January 2017





Wicklow's Michael Neary.

Wicklow selector Michael Neary feels that the side are moving well ahead of the NHL campaign.

The Garden County have scored an impressive 10-47 in their last two outings, both against college teams as they progress in the Kehoe Cup.

Stiffer opposition will come in the near future, but Neary stressed to the Wicklow People that they have to make the most of the games that they have played so far.

“We have huge competition for places. We’d like to get into the final just to have another match at least,” said Neary.

He added: “Our first two league matches are very important, away to Roscommon before being at home against Mayo.

“We need to win those two to set us up for the league and give us a chance. We’d like to be competitive again and not be in a relegation battle at least.”

