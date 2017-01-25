Team news: Rebels ring the changes 25 January 2017





Cork's Mark Ellis.

Cork manager Kieran Kingston has made ten changes to his starting 15 for tonight's Munster HL fixture against Clare in Sixmilebridge (7.30pm).

With a place in the final already secured, Kingston can enjoy the luxury of fielding a much changed team from the one which got the better of Waterford last time out.



Mark Ellis will get his first competitive outing of the year at right half-back.



Cork (Munster SHL v Clare) – D Dalton; K Burke, D Griffin, C O'Sullivan; M Ellis, C Joyce, C Murphy; L McLoughlin, P Haughney; B Cooper, C Lehane, D Brosnan; L Meade, S O'Keeffe, M O'Halloran. Subs: A Nash, S McDonnell, J Sheehan, E Gunning, D Kearney, T O'Mahony, D O'Driscoll, B Dunne, D Cahalane, S Harnedy, P Horgan.