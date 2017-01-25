Quigley ready for league assault 25 January 2017





Fermanagh's Sean Quigley against Tyrone.

©INPHO/Presseye/Trevor Lucy.

Fermanagh forward Sean Quigley believes that they can prove the bookies wrong and win Division 2.

Priced at 16/1 to take league honours, the bookies give the Erne County little chance of securing a place in Division 1 for next year.

Quigley who made a return to action following injury last weekend, believes that the talent is there for them to do well in the league.

Speaking to the Fermanagh Herald he said: “We start with an away game to Down and I am pretty sure they are looking at that game as well with the hope of starting the league with two points.

“Galway are up next in Enniskillen and we know with only three home games that it’s imperative to get something from those games and hopefully go into the Cork game at the end of February with four points and be in with a real shout of promotion.

“The lads can still look back at a good McKenna Cup campaign. We have got four good games from this and we have seen a lot of new fellas come in and do well.

“It’s a good squad that are working hard with the likes of Ryan Jones and Tiarnan Daly to come back in soon and then Ruairi Corrigan further down the line.”