Ryan under no illusions 25 January 2017





©INPHO/Tommy Grealy. Westmeath manager Michael Ryan and coach Michael Walsh.©INPHO/Tommy Grealy.

Despite plenty of positives to take from the Walsh Cup, Westmeath manager Michael Ryan admits that they still have a lot of work to do.

Last Sunday, the Midlanders battled gallantly against Kilkenny before losing out by 4-18 to 0-18, which brought an end to their early season campaign.

Attention is now firmly on the opening game of the league and a must win fixture against Carlow.

Nonetheless, Ryan told the Westmeath Examiner that there is much to be worked on in the coming weeks.

“Overall, I’m happy enough, but under no illusions – there’s a lot of work to be done. We’ve lots of good lads to come back,” said Ryan.

“Maybe some lads’ match fitness wasn’t what we’d like, but physically we competed well with Kilkenny and that’s a tribute to Tommy Carr.

“We didn’t do any hurling until a few weeks ago, so the hurling will come on leaps and bounds as well.

“After the Carlow game, we’ve got to go to Kildare. They put it up to Offaly, there’s nothing simple in this division. But we’re not looking one inch past the Carlow game and we have three weeks to prepare for that.”