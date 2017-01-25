Connacht to push for interprovincial conclusion 25 January 2017





Connacht GAA Secretary John Prenty has indicated that the province may be willing to take the lead in calls to end the interprovincial series.

The finals of last year’s interprovincial series were played just a week before Christmas in front of minute crowds.

The competition has come in for much criticism, although the players involved seem keen for it to continue.

However, the Western People reports Prenty stating that now is the time to make a stand and end the competition once and for all.

“Maybe it is time for Connacht to take a lead and withdraw from participation, otherwise the duck will continue to try to fly, even without wings,” stated Prenty.

The Provincial secretary added that third level colleges shouldn’t be taking part in the FBD League, due to their exam commitments.

“The third-level colleges have participated in the competition for the past number of years and I feel it is now time to review their participation going into the future.

“While initially colleges were invited into the FBD League to help them prepare for third level championships, I feel that the January calendar is now too cluttered with senior, under-21 and third level competition – to the detriment of all involved.”