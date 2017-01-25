Saturday night fever suits Rochford 25 January 2017





Mayo manager Stephen Rochford.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Mayo manager Stephen Rochford.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Mayo manager Stephen Rochford is looking forward to seeing his side play four of their NFL Division One games under floodlights on a Saturday night.

The Connacht side kick off their campaign on Saturday week when Monaghan visit Castlebar and that is the start of four consecutive games being played under lights.

The following three games sees Mayo away to Kerry in Austin Stack Park, home to Roscommon and then travel to Croke Park for the clash against Dublin.

Rochford told the Western People that he felt that Saturday night games under lights generated a better atmosphere around grounds.

“It’s something we’re looking forward too, they’re all going to be tough games. I think the Saturday night games provide for a really good atmosphere,” said Rochford.

“We’re playing quality teams, Division One games are really, really tough, but Monaghan are our only focus at this moment in time.

“We’re not looking beyond that and we’re really looking forward to it.”