Fitzgibbon under lights 24 January 2017





Colm Cronin and his UCD teammates had too much point scoring power for Paddy Deegan and Maynooth tonight.

Four home wins in this afternoon's Fitzgibbon clashes. Same tonight with UCD, IT Carlow and DCU too good for their visitors. Indeed none of the winners were really troubled.

IT Carlow shot into an early 2-4 to 0-1 lead and while a game DIT pulled matters back to five, 2-12 over 1-10, a much stronger home side pulled 4-18 to 1-15, clear.

WIT offered stout enough resistance on occasions and only trailed 1-7 to 0-7 at the interval. However DCU had that little extra and emerged, 1-14 to 0-10, in front.

No goals at Belfield but UCD's total of 21 points was more than adequate to see off Maynooth's 13.