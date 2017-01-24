Clarke backs Scully and McHugh 24 January 2017





Dublin's stand-in manager Paul Clarke is backing Niall Scully and Conor McHugh to challenge for places in the All-Ireland champions' first team.

Both men caught the eye as the Dubs' second string came from behind to defeat Kildare in Sunday's O'Byrne Cup semi-final in Newbridge and Clarke likes what he's seeing from the duo:

"I just wanted to have a look at Niall in the half-forward line, knowing that he has pace," the 1995 All-Ireland winner told The Irish Daily Star. "We had lost Gary Sweeney.

"Niall has the work ethic of tackling and working back. He is a great talent and a great engine. We've known that for years. I was delighted for him, same with Conor.

"Conor has been primed for bigger and better things. To do it there probably gives him more belief in his own abilities and what he's capable of doing, rather than other people talking him up.

"We know his talent. He had good hands, he has good feet. It's for him to realise that himself and bring it on."