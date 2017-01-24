Fitzgibbon Cup round-up: home wins for UL, UCC, LIT and Mary I 24 January 2017





UCC's Alan Cadogan leads out his team

The Fitzgibbon Cup is underway and holders Mary Immaculate, UL, UCC and LIT all recorded impressive victories this afternoon.

Quickfire first-half goals from Waterford’s Stephen Bennett and Tipperary's John McGrath helped Brian Lohan's UL to a comfortable 2-23 to 0-16 home win over Cork IT.

McGrath finished the day with 1-8 after his name in brackets, including the second of two 13th-minute majors. Michael Kearney was on target eleven times for Cork IT but - with eight of the team that contested last year's final on duty - UL were simply too strong.

Meanwhile, at the Mardyke, UCC justified their red-hot favouritism with a crushing 5-13 to 2-4 dismantling of Ulster University. Goals from Alan Cadogan, James O'Flynn and Rob O'Shea had the winners nine ahead at the interval and Cork ace Cadogan completed a personal hat-trick of goals when the action resumed. Nicky McKeague and Liam Dunphy netted in either half for the visitors.

Elsewhere, holders Mary Immaculate and Limerick IT both recorded comfortable victories. With Cian Lynch (1-2) and Darragh O'Donovan (0-8) prominent, Jamie Wall's Mary I defeated GMIT by 2-31 to 0-16 and Davy Fitzgerald's charges put Trinity College - back in the competition after a 15-year absence - to the sword on a 4-21 to 0-7 scoreline. Waterford's Shane Bennett registered 3-7 for LIT.