Some glaring omissions 24 January 2017





The late Paddy O'Brien (Meath) and Cork's John Horgan The late Paddy O'Brien (Meath) and Cork's John Horgan

Today GAA Director General Paraic Duffy released his annual report for 2016.

In a section titled Comhbhron, Paraic remembers the great GAA people who passed on during the year.

And rightly so. Past Presidents like Joe McDonagh and Jack Boothman gave a lifetime of relentless service to the Association.

Included were many other great Gaels in a county by county breakdown.

But one is immediately struck by some absolutely glaring omissions.

No room for Paddy 'Hands' O Brien, full back on both the Team of the Century and the Team of the Milennium. Nor for that great Cork warrior John Horgan or for Limerick's administrator and coach extraordinaire Gerry Molyneaux.

Nor for Tipperary legend Mick 'the Rattler' Byrne or for Joe McCarthy, a Cavan footballer and a senior selector of recent vintage who hails from the Presidents own 'neck of the woods'.

There are many more. We know that the list compiled was carried out with all the best of intentions but tell that to the families of some outstanding GAA people, All-Ireland medal winners, who crossed the great divide over the past twelve months.

There should be some red faced GAA officials in our midst at the moment. Paraic Duffy was badly advised on the matter.