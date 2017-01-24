Duffy report: no go for TMO

A TMO in football or hurling would disrupt the flow of the game, according to Paraic Duffy.
In his comprehensive 88-page Annual Review of the 2016 season, published today, the director general makes a strong argument against introducing a Television Match Official to gaelic games.
“There are a number of difficulties with this manner of reviewing referees’ decisions. Primary among them is that it disrupts the flow of the game. In sports such as hurling, Gaelic football, Australian Rules and soccer, the games are more attractive when played quickly.
“It was interesting to read the recent comments of top rugby referee Nigel Owens, who wants to see fewer decisions referred to the TMO. He expressed the view that rugby should go back to where it was five or six years ago, where it was used only on the goal line. He believes that overuse of the TMO is eroding the authority of the referee and that the focus should be on improving the decision-making of match officials
“We need to remind ourselves that when we play sport, it will be played and officiated by human beings whose inescapable condition it is to occasionally make mistakes.”