Revenge on Tyrone is Derry's aim 24 January 2017





Derry forward Enda Lynn has revenge on his mind ahead of Saturday's Dr McKenna Cup final against Tyrone.

The Oak Leafers lost five games against their north-west rivals last season, including an extra-time defeat in the McKenna Cup decider and an Ulster Championship first round tie.

With another provincial championship meeting in store on May 28, Lynn says Saturday's rematch in Pairc Esler is a good opportunity for Derry to reassert themselves.

“It's something we said at the start of the year that if it comes against Tyrone, we'll most certainly be up for it.

“Revenge is in the mindset at the minute.

“I'm a man that hasn't got too much success in my career, so anything, I'll take it.

“Whether it's a challenge game or whatever, I always want to win and this set of players badly wants to win as well.

“You get into that winning habit, you can't get out of it.

“If you're in a losing habit, it's hard to find a win.”

Lynn was man of the match in Sunday's semi-final win over Monaghan.

He was also in superb form 12 months ago - but left the Athletic Grounds in an ambulance after a horrific broken ankle that cost him six months of football.

Damian Barton's side had one hand on last year's McKenna Cup trophy when they led by two points near the end of normal time, before Tyrone somehow wrestled it off them.

“I would say we had two hands on it last year – somebody took the other hand off!

“At the end of the day, you want to be playing against the best teams in Ulster.

“We just played one of the top teams in Ulster (Monaghan), a team that has plenty of Ulster medal winners.

“To get a result against them was a plus going forward into next week and the (Division Two) league campaign.

“There's plenty of quality players in the Derry squad. If we could just get that bit of luck that will make success come.”