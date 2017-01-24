Duffy hits back at CPA 24 January 2017





GAA director general Paraic Duffy finds the CPA's statement criticising his proposed changes to the football championship "a little strange".

CPA chairman Michael Briody has called on Duffy "to park his proposals pending proper consultation" but the Monaghan man says he is "surprised" by the "contradictory" nature of the message sent out by the new club players representative body:

“First of all, these are not my proposals, I brought a document to management committee, and that was approved by Central Council. If we park these now, it would mean the issues wouldn’t be addressed at all," Duffy told the media gathered in Croke Park this morning at the launch of his annual report.

“They asked if the GAA fix the fixtures issue for all players, which I thought is what we’re trying to do in terms of the motions going to Congress. They say that if these proposals are passed, there’ll be no change until 2019 at the earliest and by then it could be too late. If you want to sort it now, why would you park it? The two things appear a little bit contradictory. Now means this year’s Congress. As of now, I do find it a little strange. I am surprised by it.

“In fairness to the CPA, I think we need to give them time to come up with their proposals. The only proposal that they’ve put into the public domain so far is that they want the All-Ireland finals played by August 1st. They have said they’ll come forward with their own suggestions in time. I look forward to that and I think it’s important that they do that. If they are better proposals out there, we want to hear them."