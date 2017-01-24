Breen is believing 24 January 2017





Fermanagh's goalkeeper Christopher Snow, Eoin Donnelly and Aidan Breen

Aidan Breen is confident that Fermanagh are good enough to win every game they play.

The Ernemen slipped to a narrow McKenna Cup semi-final defeat to holders Tyrone on Sunday, but Breen insists confidence is high going into the league:

"All I can say is that I believe we are going to win every game, every single game, and I know the rest of the players are the same," the Tempo clubman told The Irish News.

"I really think it comes down to us not being clinical enough. That problem was there in previous games.

"We missed a lot of chances against both St Mary's and Antrim, and I was probably more guilty than anyone.

"You can get away with that against some teams but you won't get away with it against the likes of Tyrone. We had as much possession as Tyrone, we just didn't convert the chances. We just weren't clinical enough."