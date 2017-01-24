Red Hand rookies have "stepped up to the plate" - Sludden 24 January 2017





Tyrone's Niall Sludden with Martin Reilly of Cavan.

©INPHO/Presseye/Andrew Paton. Tyrone's Niall Sludden with Martin Reilly of Cavan.©INPHO/Presseye/Andrew Paton.

Niall Sludden says Tyrone's young guns have integrated well into the team during the McKenna Cup.

Despite losing their competition opener to Cavan, the six-in-a-row-chasing holders have qualified for a date with Derry in Saturday's decider in Newry thanks to victories over UUJ, Donegal and Fermanagh.

“The first game didn’t really go for us and there was a couple of injuries too,” Dromore clubman Sludden notes in The Belfast Telegraph.

“You could have looked at it as very much doom and gloom but we just got the head down and a number of boys have come in there, stepped up to the plate, especially the new boys who have come in and integrated well.

“We’re always going out to win our next game — it’s nice setting records as well. It’s going to be a good challenge.”