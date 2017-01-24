Conlon: Munster SHL "positive" for Banner 24 January 2017





Clare's John Conlon with Waterford's Colin Dunford and Paddy Cooke during round 4 of the Munster Senior Hurling League at Fraher Field

Clare might not be happy about having to face Cork tomorrow night but John Conlon feels that, over all, the Munster senior hurling league has been a positive experience for the Banner County.

Following their victory in Waterford on Sunday, Donal Moloney and Gerry O’Connor's charges are still in with a chance of making the final. They've been told by provincial council that they must fulfil their fixture against Cork at Sixmilebridge on Wednesday night, despite the difficulties posed by having half of their squad on Fitzgibbon Cup duty today. It's a bone of contention but first-team stalwart Conlon is emphasising the positives:

“The Munster hurling league is all about finding new lads, especially this year, with the new management set-up," the Clonlara clubman told The Irish Examiner.

“We’re trying to find our feet with each other. So far, it’s been positive. We were unlucky against Limerick the other night, but last Sunday was good and some lads stepped up and had good games. The panel is low at the moment with injuries and the Ballyea lads away, but it’s good to be going towards the right way, with the league starting in a few weeks.

“They’ve been alternating the teams and trying to keep everyone fresh, as well, because of the Fitzgibbon and they’re trying to keep everyone fresh for the league coming up. It’s good for everyone to get game time; everyone on the panel feels like they’re getting their share of game time and there’s good bite in trainings. We’re all settling in with the new management team and it’s positive so far.”