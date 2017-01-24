Abbotstown to host 102nd Ashbourne Cup 24 January 2017





The UL team celebrate their 2016 Ashbourne Cup final win The UL team celebrate their 2016 Ashbourne Cup final win

The National Sports Campus at Abbotstown in Dublin will host the 102nd Ashbourne Cup weekend on the 11th and 12th of February.

Twenty teams from across the country will head for the capital to battle it out for the Ashbourne, Purcell and Fr.Meaghair Cups along with the Ashbourne Shield which returns to the competition.

Last year teams travelled to Gort GAA in Galway for epic finals which seen University Limerick pip University College Cork in the Ashbourne final, Cork Institute of Technology defeat Maynooth University and in the Fr.Meaghair Cup Trinity College Dublin overthrow Athlone Institute of Technology.

Speaking ahead of the Ashbourne weekend CCAO President Stephen Hoary said "We are really looking forward to the Ashbourne weekend. There have been some great battles in the recent years and we are looking forward to the showcase of camogie that will be on display here in Abbotstown in 2017."

Hoary also encouraged all camogie supporters to make the journey to Dublin “The Ashbourne Weekend is something special, you see first-hand the best camogie players from across the country play together. I encourage all camogie supporters to attend these games to experience the standard of camogie and the magnificent facilities of Abbotstown.”

Speaking on behalf of National Sports Campus Venue manager Derry Enright said: “We are delighted to host the Ashbourne Cup here at the GAA National Games Development Centre. Since it opened in April of last year over 25,000 members of our organisation from all over the country and abroad have played here. Camogie are frequent users of the venue and we hope that as a facility it will provide an enjoyable experience for all participants and supporters. “

The Ashbourne Cup will take place on the 11th and 12th of February in Abbotstown Dublin. On the weekend 20 teams of over 500 players will battle it out for the title of Ashbourne, Purcell and Fr.Meaghair Champions.