O'Mahony wouldn't stand in the way of new Kerry talent 23 January 2017





Kerry's Aidan O'Mahony.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Kerry's Aidan O'Mahony.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Retiring Kerry legend Aidan O'Mahony says he could not stand in the way of the up and coming talent in the county.



The five time All-Ireland winning defender announced his retirement today at the age of 36 but admits that he did think about staying on.

"I thought long and hard about it over the winter months, about what I had to offer and the commitment you have to give to football now," O'Mahony said speaking on RTE Radio 2's Game On.

"You have to give 110% and I asked myself whether I would be able to give that. I thought maybe I wasn't in that position and I wasn't going to jeopardise Kerry for myself."



With Kerry having landed the last three All-Ireland minor titles and an array of talented new players coming through, O'Mahony feels it is right for those players now to be given their chance.

"The decision in the finish was easy. For the better of Kerry football and if you were trying to win an All-Ireland, you'd want the younger players coming through, and they are coming through now."