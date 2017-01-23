Tipperary championship draws: nothing easy for holders

23 January 2017

Ballygunner's Brian O'Sullivan in action against Rory Dwan of Thurles Sarsfields during their Munster club SHC quarter-final clash at Semple Stadium, Thurles.
©INPHO/Ken Sutton.

The Tipperary championship draws in hurling and football were made tonight in Thurles.

Hurling champions Thurles Sarsfields have been drawn in a group with Kilruane MacDonaghs, Nenagh and Carrick Swan.

In the football draw reigning champions Loughmore-Castleiney will face Galtee Rovers, Eire Og Annacarty and Ardfinnan.

JJ Kavanagh Tipperary SHC 2017

Group 1 - Kiladangan, Borris-Ileigh, Upperchurch-Drombane, Loughmore-Castleiney

Group 2 - Clonoulty-Rossmore, Drom & Inch, Portroe, Ballina

Group 3 - Thurles Sarsfields, Kilruane MacDonaghs, Nenagh Eire Óg, Carrick Swan

Group 4 - Killenaule, Mullinahone, Eire Óg Annacarty, Burgess

Tipperary Water Tipperary SFC 2017

Group 1 - Kilsheelan-Kilcash, Drom & Inch, JK Brackens, Killenaule

Group 2 - Moyle Rovers, Arravale Rovers, Aherlow Gaels, Fethard

Group 3 - Loughmore-Castleiney, Galtee Rovers, Eire Og Annacarty, Ardfinnan

Group 4 - Clonmel Commercials, Ballyporeen, Cahir, Upperchurch-Drombane




Most Read Stories

Tributes pour in for 'ultimate pro' and 'warrior'

HS football team of the week

HS hurling team of the week

McStay labels late collapse as 'daft'

GAA tweets of the week

Five-time All-Ireland winner O'Mahony calls it a day


Android app on Google Play