Tipperary championship draws: nothing easy for holders
23 January 2017
Ballygunner's Brian O'Sullivan in action against Rory Dwan of Thurles Sarsfields during their Munster club SHC quarter-final clash at Semple Stadium, Thurles.
©INPHO/Ken Sutton.
The Tipperary championship draws in hurling and football were made tonight in Thurles.
Hurling champions Thurles Sarsfields have been drawn in a group with Kilruane MacDonaghs, Nenagh and Carrick Swan.
In the football draw reigning champions Loughmore-Castleiney will face Galtee Rovers, Eire Og Annacarty and Ardfinnan.
JJ Kavanagh Tipperary SHC 2017
Group 1 - Kiladangan, Borris-Ileigh, Upperchurch-Drombane, Loughmore-Castleiney
Group 2 - Clonoulty-Rossmore, Drom & Inch, Portroe, Ballina
Group 3 - Thurles Sarsfields, Kilruane MacDonaghs, Nenagh Eire Óg, Carrick Swan
Group 4 - Killenaule, Mullinahone, Eire Óg Annacarty, Burgess
Tipperary Water Tipperary SFC 2017
Group 1 - Kilsheelan-Kilcash, Drom & Inch, JK Brackens, Killenaule
Group 2 - Moyle Rovers, Arravale Rovers, Aherlow Gaels, Fethard
Group 3 - Loughmore-Castleiney, Galtee Rovers, Eire Og Annacarty, Ardfinnan
Group 4 - Clonmel Commercials, Ballyporeen, Cahir, Upperchurch-Drombane