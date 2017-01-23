Tipperary championship draws: nothing easy for holders 23 January 2017





Ballygunner's Brian O'Sullivan in action against Rory Dwan of Thurles Sarsfields during their Munster club SHC quarter-final clash at Semple Stadium, Thurles.

The Tipperary championship draws in hurling and football were made tonight in Thurles.



Hurling champions Thurles Sarsfields have been drawn in a group with Kilruane MacDonaghs, Nenagh and Carrick Swan.



In the football draw reigning champions Loughmore-Castleiney will face Galtee Rovers, Eire Og Annacarty and Ardfinnan.



JJ Kavanagh Tipperary SHC 2017

Group 1 - Kiladangan, Borris-Ileigh, Upperchurch-Drombane, Loughmore-Castleiney

Group 2 - Clonoulty-Rossmore, Drom & Inch, Portroe, Ballina

Group 3 - Thurles Sarsfields, Kilruane MacDonaghs, Nenagh Eire Óg, Carrick Swan

Group 4 - Killenaule, Mullinahone, Eire Óg Annacarty, Burgess

Tipperary Water Tipperary SFC 2017

Group 1 - Kilsheelan-Kilcash, Drom & Inch, JK Brackens, Killenaule

Group 2 - Moyle Rovers, Arravale Rovers, Aherlow Gaels, Fethard

Group 3 - Loughmore-Castleiney, Galtee Rovers, Eire Og Annacarty, Ardfinnan

Group 4 - Clonmel Commercials, Ballyporeen, Cahir, Upperchurch-Drombane