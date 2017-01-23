HS football team of the week 23 January 2017





There were wins for Kerry, Dublin, Louth, Tyrone, Derry, Mayo and Sligo yesterday...

1. Craig Lynch (Louth)



The Wee County netminder kept a clean sheet in Pairc Tailteann and generally found a team-mate with his kick-outs.



2. Jack Smith (Dublin)



Smith & Co have provided Jim Gavin with plenty of food for thought throughout their run to the O'Byrne Cup decider.



3. Jason Foley (Kerry)



The Kingdom captured their first McGrath Cup crown since 2013 but were pushed all the way by a spirited Limerick outfit.



4. Ronan Murphy (Derry)



Murphy and the Oak Leafers will renew acquaintances with Tyrone in the McKenna Cup decider this Sunday.



5. Derek Maguire (Louth)



Played the extra man role to telling effect against Meath from a defensive point of view and also ventured forward to kick three points.



6. Iain Corbett (Limerick)



The Limerick captain raised a green flag via the penalty spot and led by example for Billy Lee's charges.



7. Ronan McNabb (Tyrone)



The Red Hands' bid for a sixth McKenna Cup success in a row remain on course following their three point victory over Fermanagh.



8. Andy McDonnell (Louth)



Produced a performance high in work-rate around the middle third of the field and raised two white flags against the Royal County.



9. David Moran (Kerry)



The Kerins O'Rahillys clubman helped himself to 1-1 in Kerry's extra-time victory over the Treaty County.



10. Andy Moran (Mayo)



A match winning cameo from the evergreen Moran who pounced for two goals in Mayo's smash and grab raid against Roscommon.



11. James Kielt (Derry)



The experienced Kielt produced a moment of magic late on against Monaghan to send Derry into the McKenna Cup decider.



12. Enda Smith (Roscommon)



Will have been disappointed to have finished up on the losing side after pilfering 2-3 (2-2 from play) against Mayo .



13. Darren McCurry (Tyrone)



The diminutive corner-forward was the Red Hands' top scorer with six points against Fermanagh in Clones.



14. Conor McHugh (Dublin)



McHugh posed plenty of problems for the Lilywhites defence and sent over three points, including two from open play.



15. Niall Murphy (Sligo)



Sligo brought the curtain down on their FBD Connacht League campaign with a three point victory over Leitrim and Murphy registered 1-4.