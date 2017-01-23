HS hurling team of the week 23 January 2017





Waterford players enter the pitch before their Munster SHL clash against Clare at Fraher Field, Dungarvan.

Nine counties are represented on our hurling team of the week...

1. Eoin Fleming (Laois)



The highlight of a fine display by the O'Moore County custodian against Galway was a 64th minute penalty save from Jason Flynn.





2. Joey Holden (Kilkenny)



Holden and the Cats enter their last four Walsh Cup clash with Wexford on the back of a 4-18 to 0-18 win over Westmeath.



3. Niall O Muineachain (Kildare)



It was a case of so near and yet so far for the Celbridge player and his Kildare team-mates against Offaly.





4. Richie English (Limerick)



The Doon clubman put in a solid shift for the Shannonsiders against Kerry.



5. Darragh Lyons (Waterford)



Lyons was one of the fringe players who impressed in Waterford's spirited showing against Clare in Fraher Field.





6. Conor Cleary (Clare)



Cleary and the Banner County came from behind to get the better of a second string Deise outfit.



7. Seamus Keating (Waterford)



Keating also did his chances of forcing his way into Derek McGrath's plans no harm at all against Clare.





8. Ben O'Gorman (Clare)



O'Gorman and Shane Golden came out on top in the midfield exchanges in Dungarvan.



9. Paul Browne (Limerick)



The Shannonsiders bounced back from their embarrassing defeat to Cork with a convincing victory over Kerry.





10. Christy Moorehouse (Wicklow)



Moorehouse helped himself to 0-16 (8 frees and 1 65) against IT Tallaght in the Kehoe Cup while Andy O'Brien racked up 3-4.



11. Neil McManus (Antrim)



McManus was in top scoring form for the Saffrons in their Walsh Cup encounter against DCU, registering 4-2.





12. Sean Cleary (Offaly)



Cleary came to the Faithful County's rescue when netting his second goal in the 64th minute of their Walsh Cup fixture against Kildare.



13. Aaron Cunningham (Clare)



With a return of three points, Cunningham showed well in attack for the Donal Moloney/Gerry O'Connor coached Clare.





14. Walter Walsh (Kilkenny)



Walsh fired 2-3 past the Lake County in the Cats' 12 point victory in Mullingar.



15. Peter Casey (Limerick)



A senior debut to remember for the Na Piarsaigh clubman who finished with 1-9 to his name against Kerry.