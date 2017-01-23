Clare v Cork going ahead on Wednesday night 23 January 2017





The Clare players have their photograph taken before their Munster SHL clash against Waterford at Fraher Field, Dungarvan.

The Munster SHL game between Clare and Cork is going ahead as planned on Wednesday night in Sixmilebridge, despite the threat of Clare refusing to fulfil the fixture.

Joint-managers Donal Moloney and Gerry O'Connor indicated after the Banner's win over Waterford yesterday that they would refuse to field a team in the interest of player welfare. Thirteen of their panel are due to play in the Fitzgibbon Cup tomorrow and Moloney feels it's expecting too much of his players to play three games in the space of four days.

"We have stated from the start that we cannot play on Wednesday night," he said.

“We’re not doing it, maybe we’ll be forced into it but that’s where we’re immediately at right now. We cannot ask some players to play five games in 10 days; Fitzgibbon is on Tuesday and we have 13 Fitzgibbon players . . and if the fixture isn’t changed, we’ll have to fight it.

“We’re not going to torture our players.”