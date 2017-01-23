McMahon backs earlier All-Ireland final date

23 January 2017

Dublin's Philly McMahon with the Sam Maguire Cup.
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Philly McMahon has backed the CPA's calls for the All-Ireland football final to be brought forward to the August Bank Holiday weekend in a bid to free up more time for club activities.

Welcoming the establishment of the club players' body and their plans to have the inter-county season wrapped up by early August, the four-time Dublin All-Ireland winning defender told 98FM: "I know my vote was 'Yes, definitely' because the club players are waiting around a lot.

"We need to make sure we're looking after all the different levels of the GAA. It's a really good step forward for club players, and I hope the CPA gets the same recognition as the GPA, for what they're doing."




