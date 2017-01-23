McStay labels late collapse as 'daft' 23 January 2017





Roscommon manager Kevin McStay with Mayo manager Stephen Rochford.

Kevin McStay admitted to feeling mixed emotions after Roscommon's dramatic Connacht FBD League defeat to Mayo.

A Cillian O'Connor penalty and two late, late goals from substitute Andy Moran handed Mayo an unlikely 4-11 to 2-16 victory in Kiltoom, but Roscommon still qualified for the final against Galway by virtue of their superior scoring difference.

"I'd be happy with a lot of things, but our defence isn't strong enough yet. We need to tighten up a bit, even though I thought we weren't too bad individually. But conceding three late goals is just pure daftness," the Roscommon manager said in the Irish Daily Star.

His Mayo counterpart Stephen Rochford praised his players for not giving up when all seemed lost.

"Roscommon had their purple patch in the second half where they deservedly drove on," he noted.

"They were more ruthless in front of goal. But we stuck at it and I was delighted with the shift the lads put in. But there's plenty to work on. We went missing for 15 minutes of the second half."