McGrath acknowledges 'gulf in class' 23 January 2017





Fermanagh's Daryl Keenan, Declan McCusker and Che Cullen dejected.

Pete McGrath was left to rue some basic mistakes by his Fermanagh team in their Dr McKenna Cup semi-final loss to Tyrone.

"There was a chunk of the game in both halves when we let Tyrone dominate and dictate," the veteran manager lamented in the Irish News.

"We made it relatively easy for them with some of the mistakes we made, giving the ball away, needless fouling, in some cases us being turned over rather easily, and Tyrone punished us.

"Now, in fairness, if you look at the last 10 or 12 minutes or the game and we got it back to three points, you give the team credit for that. But, over the 70 minutes, there was a quite a gulf in class there."