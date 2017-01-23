Effort pleases Barton 23 January 2017





Derry manager Damian Barton is taken down on the sideline against Monaghan.

Damian Barton was delighted with the work-rate of his Derry players after they overcame Monaghan to set up a repeat of last year's Dr McKenna Cup final against Tyrone.

James Kielt scored a brilliant goal in the closing stages to seal a 2-12 to 1-13 victory.

"I thought the effort the boys put in was awesome," the Oak Leaf manager enthused in the Irish Daily Star.

"They were magnificent in the face that Monaghan went in front and we actually drove at them with great support play.

"And James' goal was a great goal. You can't beat these matches for bringing a team on."