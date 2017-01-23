Monaghan sweating over Mone wrist injury 23 January 2017





Monaghan's Dessie Mone.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Monaghan's Dessie Mone.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Dessie Mone could miss the start of Monaghan's Allianz League campaign after suffering a wrist injury in yesterday's Dr McKenna Cup defeat to Derry.

There are fears that the long-serving defender may have suffered a recurrence of a broken wrist after putting in a tackle on Enda Lynn in the 10th minute.

"It didn't looked good there when he went off," Monaghan manager Malachy O'Rourke admitted in the Irish Daily Mirror.

"It'd be an awful setback on a personal level and for us if the bone was broken again, but hopefully it's not."