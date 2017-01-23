GAA tweets of the week 23 January 2017





Kerry's Marc Ó Sé and Aidan O'Mahony. Kerry's Marc Ó Sé and Aidan O'Mahony.

Here's some of the reaction to five time Kerry All-Ireland winner Aidan O'Mahony's retirement announcement...

AIDAN O’MAHONY ANNOUNCES HIS RETIREMENT https://t.co/kgffSr6bZ1 — Kerry GAA (@Kerry_Official) January 23, 2017

In an amateur game the most professional player I ever played with. Cherished memories with great cara @GmailMahony pic.twitter.com/rOAlZCuvR0 — Marc Ó Sé (@osemarc2) January 23, 2017

Congrats on a great career @GmailMahony really enjoyed the performance in '14, sacrificed his game to nullify their main man #teamplayer — Jackie Tyrrell (@MrJackieTee) January 23, 2017

Best of luck to @GmailMahony in retirement. Outstanding player and had a 6 pack Peter Andre would be proud of! enjoy! #Ciarraí — Paul Murphy (@PaulMurphykk) January 23, 2017

Best wishes to @GmailMahony on his retirement. A fantastic career. A ferocious warrior for the green and gold for 14 years. Good luck Aidan! — Sean O Sullivan (@SeanTheBawn) January 23, 2017

What a competitor for club and county @GmailMahony was. Fearless, brave and with a will to win that matched any player I have come across — Eoin Brosnan (@brosnaneoin) January 23, 2017

Best wishes to Aidan O'Mahony who retires after sterling service to #KerryGAA - 5 All-Ireland's! Now a great friend pic.twitter.com/dolgMcJrGx — Des Cahill (@sportsdes) January 23, 2017

Pleasure to be in GG watching that Limerick Football performance. Hardly error free but that will come. Effort & ftball at times top class — Pa Ranahan (@PaRanahan) January 22, 2017