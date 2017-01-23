GAA tweets of the week

Here's some of the reaction to five time Kerry All-Ireland winner Aidan O'Mahony's retirement announcement...
AIDAN O’MAHONY ANNOUNCES HIS RETIREMENT https://t.co/kgffSr6bZ1
— Kerry GAA (@Kerry_Official) January 23, 2017
In an amateur game the most professional player I ever played with. Cherished memories with great cara @GmailMahony pic.twitter.com/rOAlZCuvR0
— Marc Ó Sé (@osemarc2) January 23, 2017
Congrats on a great career @GmailMahony really enjoyed the performance in '14, sacrificed his game to nullify their main man #teamplayer
— Jackie Tyrrell (@MrJackieTee) January 23, 2017
Best of luck to @GmailMahony in retirement. Outstanding player and had a 6 pack Peter Andre would be proud of! enjoy! #Ciarraí
— Paul Murphy (@PaulMurphykk) January 23, 2017
Best wishes to @GmailMahony on his retirement. A fantastic career. A ferocious warrior for the green and gold for 14 years. Good luck Aidan!
— Sean O Sullivan (@SeanTheBawn) January 23, 2017
What a competitor for club and county @GmailMahony was. Fearless, brave and with a will to win that matched any player I have come across
— Eoin Brosnan (@brosnaneoin) January 23, 2017
Best wishes to Aidan O'Mahony who retires after sterling service to #KerryGAA - 5 All-Ireland's! Now a great friend pic.twitter.com/dolgMcJrGx
— Des Cahill (@sportsdes) January 23, 2017
