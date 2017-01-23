Five-time All-Ireland winner O'Mahony calls it a day 23 January 2017





Kerry's Aidan O'Mahony lifts the Sam Maguire Cup after his side's All-Ireland SFC final victory over Donegal in 2014.

Kerry's Aidan O'Mahony has brought the curtain down on his glittering inter-county career.

The Rathmore clubman, who is currently taking part in RTE's Dancing with the Stars, made his senior championship debut against Clare in 2004 and went on to win five All-Ireland medals, three Allianz League medals and two All Star awards. One of the finest defenders of his generation, the garda made 70 championship appearances for the Kingdom - the last of which was against Dublin in last August's All-Ireland semi-final - as well as 85 Allianz League appearances.

In a statement released through the Kerry county board, O'Mahony said: "Today I would like to announce my retirement. I feel the time is now appropriate for me to step away from the Kerry team.

"It’s been an absolute honour for me to wear the green and gold jersey for Kerry for the past 14 years at senior level and I leave having great respect for all the talented players I have shared my footballing career with. I am extremely grateful for all the support my teammates gave me down through the years and I have made friendships for life.

"I have been incredibly fortunate to represent my Club (Rathmore), County, Province and Country over the years. It was an honour to share the dressing room with such brilliant players throughout the last 14 years with Kerry. I have utmost respect for every player whom I have played against as we all put on our county colours with a common goal in mind.

"I would like to thank the managers whom I have trained under with Kerry from Minor and Under 21 to Senior level. I will be forever appreciative for the belief you have all shown in me.

"Thanks to the Kerry supporters who travel far and wide every year for both League and Championship. I would like to thank An Garda Sióchana for their consistent support in facilitating my involvement with the Kerry team.

"Finally, I would like to thank my family for their encouragement and ongoing support over the years. Today is the beginning of something new!!!"