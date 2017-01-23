Kelly relishing date with Dubs 23 January 2017





Louth's Declan Byrne with Eamon Wallace and Cillian O'Sullivan Meath during the O'Byrne Cup semi final at Pairc Tailteann Louth's Declan Byrne with Eamon Wallace and Cillian O'Sullivan Meath during the O'Byrne Cup semi final at Pairc Tailteann

Louth boss Colin Kelly is looking forward to next Sunday's O'Byrne Cup final against Dublin.

The Wee County maintained their unbeaten start to 2017 with a surprisingly comfortable win over old rivals Meath in Navan yesterday.

"It's great to be in the final and it's a good lift for the players to be facing Dublin. It's also another competitive game before the start of the league," Kelly said.

"We have played four games in 2017, won four of them, and we all know that winning is a good habit. Some of the football we played today was excellent - okay we mixed the good with the bad - but ultimately they are resilient and driven and are trying to be come as good as they can be. It's a pleasure working with them."

Defending his side's physicality against the Royals, Kelly added: "Listen, it's a man's game. Why work your ass off three or four nights a week to go out and go into yourself when the game starts on Sunday? What are training for?

"It's a physical game, we're not over the top, we're not physical in any fashion, but what we don't want is lads taking a backward step. So we have to be as strong as we can and get physical."