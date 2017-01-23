Harte happy to be back in final 23 January 2017





Tyrone manager Mickey Harte.

Mickey Harte stressed the importance of developing a winning mentality after Tyrone moved within one game of a sixth successive Dr McKenna Cup.

The Red Hands will face Derry in the final at Pairc Esler next Saturday night after overcoming Fermanagh by three points yesterday.

“Five games we wanted to play and it will be five games again when we play Derry, we are happy to be in the final,” the Tyrone manager is quoted in the Strabane Chronicle.

“All it means is that there is silverware on offer at the end of this one and I know I’d much rather be winning games at this stage of the season. It will have little bearing on the championship game, but winning is important and gives you the knowledge that you can achieve results.

“Fermanagh are a good team, Pete McGrath has them going well and I was impressed by their competitive nature. It was no surprise to me because we drew with them last year in the league and they kept at us there today.

“We messed up a couple of attacks when we were five or so points up and that allowed them back into contention. We could have taken those chances and it would have been better for us. But they fought to the end and were so competitive. I’m just glad we had enough scores on the board to keep us in front.”