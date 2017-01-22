'We're not going to torture our players' 22 January 2017





Clare joint-managers Donal Moloney and Gerry O'Connor speak with their selectors.

©INPHO/Ken Sutton. Clare joint-managers Donal Moloney and Gerry O'Connor speak with their selectors.©INPHO/Ken Sutton.

Clare are threatening not to fulfil their next Munster SHL fixture against Cork if it goes ahead as planned on Wednesday night in the interest of player welfare.

Joint-manager Donal Moloney refused to rule out the prospect of the Banner giving the Rebels a walkover after their win over Waterford in Dungarvan today.

“We have stated from the start that we can’t play on Wednesday night because we have a whole lot of Fitzgibbon [Cup] players and we cannot ask these players to play three senior games in one week, then play a Fitzgibbon and then play a fourth senior game against Cork,” he explained to the Irish Times.

“We’re not doing it, maybe we’ll be forced into it but that’s where we’re immediately at right now. We cannot ask some players to play five games in 10 days; Fitzgibbon is on Tuesday and we have 13 Fitzgibbon players . . and if the fixture isn’t changed, we’ll have to fight it.

“We’re not going to torture our players.”