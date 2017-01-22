O'Donoghue injury gives Kingdom the blues 22 January 2017





©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Limerick's Ger Collins tackles James O'Donoghue of Kerry.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

James O'Donoghue could be set for another spell on the sidelines after suffering an ankle injury in today's McGrath Cup final.

Kerry beat Limerick after extra-time at the Gaelic Grounds to claim some early-season silverware, but O'Donoghue's latest injury setback overshadowed the win and is a cause for concern ahead of the start of the Allianz League in two weeks' time.

The former Footballer of the Year made his first appearance in the McGrath Cup since 2013 against Cork last weekend, and had posted four points before hobbling off in the 64th minute of this afternoon's extra-time thriller. His replacement Conor Geaney went on to score 1-2, including a last-gasp winning goal.

Meanwhile, Kerry were forced to change into their alternative blue jerseys at half-time due to a clash of colours.