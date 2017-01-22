McGrath Cup final: Geaney goal gives Kerry extra-time win 22 January 2017





Kerry's Conor Geaney celebrates scoring a goal against Limerick.

Kerry 3-13

Limerick 2-12

(After extra-time)

Conor Geaney's late goal in extra-time proved all-important as Kerry bagged their first McGrath Cup since 2013 and fifth in all after a titanic battle with Limerick at the Gaelic Grounds.

The sides finished level on 1-11 apiece at the end of normal time, and it remained in the melting pot until sub Geaney pounced in the 89th minute.

The Kingdom dominated the first half of normal time to lead by 1-6 to 0-4 at the interval with David Moran netting in the 28th minute, but the hosts hit back to level through a Brendan Kealy goal in the second half. The teams were level three more times thereafter with corner back Sean O'Dea's last-gasp equaliser forcing extra-time after a Geaney free had edged the visitors ahead.

Kerry's Killian Young lifts the McGrath Cup.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Barry O'Sullivan had Kerry back in front with a goal just 20 seconds into the first period of extra-time. Limerick equalised again through an Iain Corbett penalty a couple of minutes later before points from Moran and Geaney gave Eamonn Fitzmaurice's men a 2-13 to 2-12 lead at the turnaround.

It remained on a knife-edge until Geaney struck the decisive blow with only seconds remaining.