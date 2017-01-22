McKenna Cup: Derry leave it late 22 January 2017





Derry's James Kielt.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Derry's James Kielt.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Derry 2-12

Monaghan 1-13

James Kielt's late goal handed Derry a dramatic victory over Monaghan at the Athletic Grounds and a place in next Saturday night's Dr McKenna Cup final against six-in-a-row chasing Tyrone.

This semi-final was level at 1-11 apiece before Kielt struck the decisive blow in the 69th minute and Niall Loughlin followed up with a point. Fintan Kelly and Barry McGinn replied with points for Monaghan, but Damian Barton's men held on.

Kielt (free), Aidan McLaughlin and Enda Lynn were on target as the Oak Leafers eased into an early 0-3 to 0-0 lead. Ciaran Hughes opened Monaghan's account in the 15th minute, while further efforts from McGinn and Conor McManus (two) meant they only trailed by two points, 0-4 to 0-6, at the break.

The winners, who lost sub Conor McAtammey and Benny Heron to first half black cards, extended their lead to 0-9 to 0-6 before the Farney hit 1-3 without reply - the goal coming from sub Conor McCarthy - to go 1-9 to 0-9 ahead.

But an Emmett McGuckin goal at the other end brought Derry level before Kielt's late major settled it.