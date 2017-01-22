McKenna Cup: Cavanagh returns as holders reach another final 22 January 2017





Fermanagh's Tomas Corrigan is tackled by Sean Cavanagh and Aidan McCrory of Tyrone.

Tyrone 0-14

Fermanagh 0-11

Tyrone are just 70 minutes away from completing a six-in-a-row of Dr McKenna Cups after withstanding a late Fermanagh rally at Brewster Park.

Sean Cavanagh made his first appearance of 2017 as a 30th minute blood substitute for his injured brother Colm as the Red Hands set up a final showdown with Derry at Pairc Elser next Saturday night.

Fermanagh had the better of the early exchanges with Eddie Courtney and Tomas Corrigan slotting points before efforts from Darren McCurry and Niall McKenna brought the holders level in the 11th minute. Peter Harte kicked four frees thereafter to give the visitors a 0-7 to 0-4 lead at the interval.

With McCurry taking over the free-taking duties for the second half, Tyrone doubled their lead to 0-10 to 0-5 before Paul McCusker got one back for the hosts. Mickey Harte's men responded with scores from McCurry, Cathal McShane and Lee Brennan to extend their advantage to 0-13 to 0-6, but the introduction of Sean Quigley boosted the Erne County.

The big Roslea attacker converted two long-range frees, while Aidan Breen and Corrigan also split the posts as Pete McGrath's charges finished strongly. However, Tyrone weren't to be denied.