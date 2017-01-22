Walsh Cup: Cats to face Wexford in semi as Offaly avoid shock loss 22 January 2017





Kilkenny manager Brian Cody and Davy Fitzgerald as Clare manager.

Brian Cody and Davy Fitzgerald will renew their rivalry in the Walsh Cup semi-final next Sunday after Kilkenny powered to a 4-18 to 0-18 victory over Westmeath at TEG Cusack Park.

Fitzgerald's Wexford charges, who beat Dublin on Thursday night to book their semi-final spot, will have home advantage for the eagerly-awaited meeting of the Leinster rivals. Kilkenny's victory in Mullingar was never in doubt after 2-1 from Walter Walsh and 0-5 from TJ Reid helped ease them into a 3-12 to 0-8 half-time lead. Westmeath improved in the second half, before Jonjo Farrell grabbed his second major of the afternoon.

Galway will face IT Carlow in the other semi-final after Joe Cooney scored the only goal in a 1-19 to 0-16 win over Laois at Rathdowney. The students, who defeated Meath during the week, qualify at the expense of Offaly on scoring difference.

Galway's Joe Cooney celebrates.

The Faithful survived a huge scare from Kildare in Hawkfield to win by 2-22 to 2-20, but they needed to win by at least six points to reach the last four.

Sean Cleary's early goal had helped Kevin Ryan's side to an eight-point lead before a Mark Delaney brace left the minimum between the sides, 2-8 to 1-12, at the interval.

Kildare, who have been strengthened by some high-profile additions of late, led for most of the second half before Cleary's second goal with six minutes to go proved crucial to the outcome.

Today's other Walsh Cup tie was a high-scoring affair which ended with Antrim defeating DCU by 6-17 to 1-22.