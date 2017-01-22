O'Byrne Cup: Dublin rookies finish with a flourish 22 January 2017





Dublin's Niall Walsh with Paul Cribbin of Kildare.

Dublin's Niall Walsh with Paul Cribbin of Kildare.

Dublin 0-16

Kildare 2-8

Dublin's third string team scored the last five points to reach the O'Byrne Cup final at Kildare's expense in Newbridge.

The All-Ireland champions' impressive strength in depth was clear for all to see as they came from three points down with 15 minutes remaining to overtake Cian O'Neill's favourites and set up a final meeting with Louth next Sunday. Man of the match Niall Scully and Conor McHugh scored injury-time points to ensure Paul Clarke will have one more game in charge of the Dubs before handing the reins back to Jim Gavin.

With plenty of experience in their ranks, the hosts looked to be on course for their expected win when goals from Johnny Byrne and Daniel Flynn helped them to a 2-4 to 0-4 lead after 21 minutes. But the young Dubs hit the last four points on the half per Shane Boland, Ciaran Reddin, Jason Whelan and the impressive Paul Hudson - who scored four points in each half - to trail by just two, 0-8 to 2-4, at the interval.

Further scores from Scully and substitute Colm Basquel left the minimum in it with 18 minutes to go before Neil Flynn kicked back-to-back points to leave the Lilywhites' three in front.

However, it was all Dublin after that as unanswered points from Ross Hazley, Shane Cunningham, McHugh and Scully gave them the win.