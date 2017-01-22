Munster SHL: Clare and Limerick both win 22 January 2017





©INPHO/Ken Sutton. Clare's Stephen O'Halloran and Billy Nolan of Waterford.©INPHO/Ken Sutton.

Clare and Limerick accounted for Waterford and Kerry respectively in today's Munster SHL ties.

At Fraher Field, Clare put their midweek defeat to the Treaty behind them when goals from Cathal Malone and Ben O'Gorman helped them to a 2-19 to 3-13 victory over Waterford.

A Peter Hogan brace had the hosts 2-5 to 0-7 ahead after 20 minutes, but quick-fire goals from Malone and O'Gorman on the half-hour mark propelled the Banner into a 2-11 to 2-7 half-time lead.

Points from Jason McCarthy, Aaron Cunningham and O'Gorman extended Clare's lead to six points after the restart before the Deise hit four in-a-row to reduce the gap to two, 2-12 to 2-14. Clare then had Brendan Bugler sent off on a second yellow card, but two points from John Conlon steadied them before Billy O'Keeffe scored a late consolation goal for Derek McGrath's side.

Limerick's Peter Casey.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Peter Casey and Barry Nash scored 3-12 between them as Limerick eased to a 24-point (4-28 to 0-16) win over Kerry at the Gaelic Grounds.

John Kiely's charges had their third victory of the campaign wrapped up by half-time when goals from Casey, Tom Morrissey and Nash left them perched on a 3-15 to 0-7 lead.

With Shane Nolan posting half a dozen points, the Kingdom improved in the second half, but the hosts never broke sweat as Nash helped himself to a second major. Kerry's misery was complete when James O'Connor picked up a second yellow card near the end.