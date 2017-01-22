As it happened: Sunday Match Tracker 22 January 2017





Waterford players enter the pitch before their Munster SHL clash against Clare at Fraher Field, Dungarvan.

It's still only January but some intriguing games nevertheless took place around the provinces this afternoon.

In football, Limerick hosted Kerry in an exciting McGrath Cup final, while there was also semi-final action in both the McKenna and O'Byrne Cups. Derry faced Monaghan and Tyrone met Fermanagh in Ulster, with Kildare hosting Dublin and Meath entertaining Louth in Leinster. Keeping the derby theme going was Roscommon V Mayo and Sligo V Leitrim in the third round of the Connacht SFL.

The Munster SHL game between Limerick and Kerry was the first instalment in a double-header at the Gaelic Grounds, while Waterford welcomed Clare to Dungarvan in the same competition.

Walsh Cup (including Laois V Galway and Westmeath V Kilkenny) and Kehoe Cup action completed the busy programme.

Click here to look back at text commentary on all the action as it happened.