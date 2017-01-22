Conor McGurk tournament: Down too strong for students 22 January 2017





©Jerome Quinn Media. The Conor McGurk Cup final between Ulster University and Down.©Jerome Quinn Media.

Down's hurlers claimed some early-season silverware thanks to a facile 1-25 to 0-6 victory over Ulster University in the Conor McGurk tournament final at The Dub last night.

The Ardsmen were never headed, opening up an early 0-3 to 0-0 lead which they extended to 1-7 to 0-1 before half-time. Their next game will be against Meath in the Allianz League on Sunday, February 12.

Six teams, including four county sides, took part in the pre-season hurling competition over the past few weeks which honours the memory of Queen’s University hurling club past member Conor McGurk, who died at a young age in 2014.