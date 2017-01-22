McCurry targets final spot 22 January 2017





Tyrone's Darren McCurry.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Tyrone's Darren McCurry.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Darren McCurry believes reaching another Dr McKenna Cup final would be ideal preparation for Tyrone’s return to Division 1 of the Allianz League.

The Red Hands beat Donegal in midweek to remain in the hunt for a sixth successive McKenna Cup and face Fermanagh today for a place in the final. They open their league campaign against Roscommon this day fortnight and McCurry would love to squeeze in another competitive game before then.

“We’re hoping to get a good start in our first game against Roscommon, then we have Dublin, but that all builds from a good McKenna Cup,” the Edendork sharpshooter said in the Irish News.

“So hopefully now we’ll do the business and get back into the final. It doesn’t matter who we play. We’ll just look at our own performances, and we’re gradually starting to play better as the games go on.

“It’s good at this time of year to get as many games as you can coming into the league, which Mickey (Harte) always emphasises. I think he’s happy, because an extra game means you get more time to see the new players.

“It is going to be a difficult league, but that’s where you want to be. Coming into the championship, you want to be playing the best teams.”