Hastings Cup final venue confirmed 22 January 2017





Allen Park in Newtownforbes will host the Hastings Cup final between Longford and Meath next Friday, January 27 at 8pm.

The host county defeated Leitrim by 2-13 to 3-8 on Friday night and were joined in the final of the long-running U21 football competition by Meath following their 2-9 to 1-8 victory over Cavan in Abbeylara yesterday.