Madine's absence baffles Hughes 22 January 2017





Down's Niall Madine in action with Leitrim's Barry Prior.

Danny Hughes cannot understand why Niall Madine hasn’t been recalled to the Down football squad.

Despite impressing for UUJ in the Dr McKenna Cup, the 24-year-old attacker has remained out of the Mourne County picture since opting to spend last summer in the US.

“When he’s fit, there’s no better full-forward in the county – none,” his Saval club-mate Hughes told the Irish News.

“Even when he’s half fit, he’s still a handful because he’s so strong and has two decent feet. There’s nobody stronger than Niall in the county, there’s nobody who knows how to play full-forward as well as him because he’s played there his whole life. It’s not as if he’s played midfield or centre half-forward.”

The 2010 All Star continued: “He plays full-forward for his club and that’s where he can do the biggest damage. As a target-man, there’s nobody better.

“I’m not saying Niall’s without fault, his fitness hasn’t always been the best, but he’s one of the most natural full-forwards you can get.”