North West Cup: Quinn points the way for Mayo 21 January 2017





Kevin Quinn's 57th minute point edged Mayo over the line against Donegal in today's U-21 North West Cup fixture which was played at Ballina.

Michael Solan's charges overturned a four point half-time deficit to shade the verdict against a Donegal team that finished with 14 men after Colm Kelly was shown a second yellow card with 18 minutes left on the clock.

Ciaran Dever (Donegal) and James Carr traded goals during the opening period and the visitors enjoyed a 1-8 to 1-4 cushion at the change of ends.

Donegal extended their lead with two points without reply at the start of the second-half before Mayo's Fionan Duffy blazed a penalty attempt over the bar.

Kelly was sent to the line shortly after and Mayo made the most of their numerical advantage to eke out the result and now advance to a final date with Sligo next weekend.

Carr got them back on level terms in the 52nd minute and Quinn sent over what proved to be the match winning score five minutes later.