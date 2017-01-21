Team news: Banner shuffle the deck once again 21 January 2017





Clare's Cathal Malone against Antrim.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Clare's Cathal Malone against Antrim.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Clare have revealed their starting fifteen for tomorrow's Munster SHL clash with Waterford at Fraher Field.

Having made eight changes for Wednesday's meeting with neighbours Limerick in Sixmilebridge, which resulted in a 2-15 to 0-19 defeat for the Banner men, joint-managers Gerry O'Connor and Donal Maloney have shuffled the deck once again for the trip to Dungarvan.

Clare (Munster SHL v Waterford): Patrick Kelly; Shane McNamara, Cian Dillon, Stephen O'Halloran; Brendan Bugler, Eoin Cleary, Jason McCarthy; Ben O'Gorman, Shane Golden; John Conlon, Cathal Malone, Peter Duggan; Connor O'Donnell, Bobby Duggan, Aaron Cunningham.