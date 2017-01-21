Hastings Cup: Meath and Longford qualify for final 21 January 2017





Meath will take on Longford in this year's Hastings Cup U-21 football final following their 2-9 to 1-8 semi-final victory over Cavan today.

The Breffni County enjoyed the brighter start at Abbeylara thanks to Jason McMahon's third minute goal but two first-half goals in as minutes saw Meath take over in the driving seat.

David McLoughlin and Fionn Reilly struck in the 22nd and 24th minutes respectively and the Royals took a 2-5 to 1-5 lead into the break.

Three second-half points from full-forward Thomas O'Reilly helped to keep Cavan at bay and the team in green and gold finished with four points to spare.

Meanwhile, goals from Aidan McElligott and Nigel Rabbit (penalty) laid the foundations for Longford's 2-13 to 3-8 penultimate stage victory over Leitrim in Newtownforbes last night.

McElligott's strike boosted the midlanders into a 1-7 to 0-6 lead and they held on for the victory despite conceding three second-half goals.

Elsewhere, Roscommon qualified for a Shield final clash with Westmeath courtesy of a 3-12 to 1-12 semi-final victory over Offaly in Ardagh today.